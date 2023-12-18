Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Border Crossings

Border Crossings: John Berry

Border Crossings: John Berry
Embed
Border Crossings: John Berry

No media source currently available

0:00 0:15:08 0:00

GRAMMY® award-winning singer/songwriter John Berry has re-released Thomas Road and Christmas in partnership with StarVista Music. Thomas Road contains the title track, “Why Didn’t I,” “Beautifully Broken,” “The Richest Man” and more! Christmas includes timeless classics such as “Blue Christmas,” “Mary Did You Know,” “O’ Holy Night,” as well as other favorites “My Heart Is Bethlehem,” “You Raise Me Up,” “I Don’t Wanna Rush Christmas” and more! These albums showcase Berry's vocal talent and offer a diverse range of songs, capturing both deep emotions and festive joy for listeners to enjoy.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG