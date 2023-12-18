Border Crossings: John Berry

Show more Show less

GRAMMY® award-winning singer/songwriter John Berry has re-released Thomas Road and Christmas in partnership with StarVista Music. Thomas Road contains the title track, “Why Didn’t I,” “Beautifully Broken,” “The Richest Man” and more! Christmas includes timeless classics such as “Blue Christmas,” “Mary Did You Know,” “O’ Holy Night,” as well as other favorites “My Heart Is Bethlehem,” “You Raise Me Up,” “I Don’t Wanna Rush Christmas” and more! These albums showcase Berry's vocal talent and offer a diverse range of songs, capturing both deep emotions and festive joy for listeners to enjoy.