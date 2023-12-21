Border Crossings: Mia McIntosh

Show more Show less

Singer and songwriter Mia McIntosh released a new music video for her new single, entitled “Stoplights,” earlier this year. The new track follows last year’s game-changer “Who You Are,” a single that showed the young producer’s unique knack for drawing depth and drama out of a rich, old-school piano-and-strings arrangement. “Stoplights,” on the other hand, highlights McIntosh’s comfort in the digital realm by building its unusual, insular pop production palette around twinkling synthesizers and a deep electronic bass.