Border Crossings: Jemiriye

Jemiriye Adeniji's story is truly inspiring, reflecting a passionate journey from the local scenes of Lagos, Nigeria, to international recognition. Her music, characterized by a fusion of traditional African rhythms with modern Afropop and soul, reflects her personal journey and cultural roots. Her songs are much more than music. They are stories of her life experiences, challenges and triumphs. Jemiriye's powerful yet comforting voice invites listeners into her unique world, sharing her dreams and aspirations. Her performances are renowned for their captivating energy and vocal power, leaving audiences spellbound. In addition, Jemiriye stands out for her commitment to social causes, notably the empowerment of young women through education and the arts, illustrating her belief that music is a force for positive change. Her new song "Tule" that is number 1 among the Top 3 Afrobeats hits in the world on YouTube right now. "Tule" is a Yoruba word meaning "Set yourself free"... as slang, it means "Let go".