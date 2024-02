Show more Show less

Former X Factor winner, James Arthur is releasing his new studio album tomorrow – Bitter Sweet Love. This is his fifth studio album and it features A Bitter Sweet love, A Year Ago, Blindside, Just Us, Homecoming, Sleepwalking and 7 additional tracks. His 2024 Headline Tour is coming to North America This Spring. James is one of the world’s biggest streaming artists, with over 38 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.