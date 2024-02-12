Border Crossings: Griefcat

Show more Show less

Annie Nardolilli and Louisa Hall, the masterminds behind DC duo ”Griefcat,” are set to release their brilliant album, Late Stage Capitalism, April 19. Late Stage Capitalism explores how unbridled capitalism has invaded every facet of modern life, from workplace politics to interpersonal relationships, and even our most private moments. The duo has catapulted to viral infamy with over 25+ million views for theirs songs “Revolution” (poop at work), “Cryptobro”, and “I just want to get inside” (your bank account).