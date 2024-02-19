Border Crossings: The Ivy

Show more Show less

Dreamy alt synth-pop band The Ivy have released their debut full-length album, “A Door Still Open!” It is testament to the versatility of The Ivy with sickeningly sweet melodies, silky smooth vocals, and searing off the wall guitar solos. The album explores themes of self-reflection and personal growth while fusing together 80s synths and crunchy guitars creating the unique sound that has garnered the duo millions of streams. Focus track “Stop On A Dime” explores feeling stuck in an unhealthy cycle and sees the duo incorporate more pop elements and new productions styles ending in a flurry of a sound. The new album is being released on Friday, February 23, 2024.