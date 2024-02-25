Border Crossings: Melissa Manchester

Show more Show less

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and musical icon Melissa Manchester released her latest studio album RE: VIEW on February 23. This album promises a curated collection of tracks that span her illustrious career, providing fans with a comprehensive retrospective and a fresh perspective on her timeless classics. RE:VIEW features legendary guest artists such as Kenny Loggins, Dave Koz, and Dolly Parton, and revisits several of Manchester’s Billboard charted hits. The album is a testament to Manchester's enduring impact on the music industry. It has a carefully chosen selection of songs that have resonated with audiences over the years, showcasing the evolution of her artistry and the enduring relevance of her work.