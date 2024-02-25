Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Border Crossings

Border Crossings: Melissa Manchester

Border Crossings: Melissa Manchester
Embed
Border Crossings: Melissa Manchester

No media source currently available

0:00 0:33:08 0:00

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and musical icon Melissa Manchester released her latest studio album RE: VIEW on February 23. This album promises a curated collection of tracks that span her illustrious career, providing fans with a comprehensive retrospective and a fresh perspective on her timeless classics. RE:VIEW features legendary guest artists such as Kenny Loggins, Dave Koz, and Dolly Parton, and revisits several of Manchester’s Billboard charted hits. The album is a testament to Manchester's enduring impact on the music industry. It has a carefully chosen selection of songs that have resonated with audiences over the years, showcasing the evolution of her artistry and the enduring relevance of her work.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG