Border Crossings: Mark Winkler

Border Crossings: Mark Winkler
Border Crossings: Mark Winkler

Mark Winkler is a platinum award-winning singer/lyricist who has had over 250 of his songs recorded by such artists as Dianne Reeves, Liza Minnelli, Steve Tyrell, Jane Monheit, Kenny Rankin and Sara Gazarek. He has recorded over twenty albums, which regularly place high on the jazz charts. His 21st album, The Rules Don’t Apply, is his most ambitious project yet. He wrote lyrics for eight of the original songs on the album.

