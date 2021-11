U.S. Secretary State Antony Blinken says he is concerned that Ethiopia might 'implode' unless all parties stop military action and engage in political dialogue. As VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports, Blinken is headed to Africa next week for talks in Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal at a time when many worry that Ethiopia’s yearlong war in the Tigray region may be worsening into a deeper conflict.