The Cambodian artist Morn Chear is having something of a moment in the art world, with exhibits in his country's capital, Phnom Penh, and the U.S. cities of Seattle and Denver. On canvass and with block prints, he is challenging prejudices against people with disabilities. VOA's Scott Stearns has our story from Colorado, with VOA Khmer's Sokummono Khan and Socheata Hean in Cambodia.