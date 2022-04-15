Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

Family of Congolese Immigrant Killed in Traffic Stop Speaks Out

Family of Congolese Immigrant Killed in Traffic Stop Speaks Out
Embed
Family of Congolese Immigrant Killed in Traffic Stop Speaks Out

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:16 0:00
Direct link

Police in the U.S. state of Michigan say 26-year-old Congolese immigrant Patrick Lyoya was driving a car with license plates that didn't match the vehicle, and that's why he was pulled over. But what ensued was a deadly shooting of a Black man by a white police officer. Today, Lyoya's family speaks out for the first time. Reporter Laurel Bowman has our story. Warning: This video contains disturbing images and may not be suitable for all viewers.

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG