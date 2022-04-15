Family of Congolese Immigrant Killed in Traffic Stop Speaks Out

Police in the U.S. state of Michigan say 26-year-old Congolese immigrant Patrick Lyoya was driving a car with license plates that didn't match the vehicle, and that's why he was pulled over. But what ensued was a deadly shooting of a Black man by a white police officer. Today, Lyoya's family speaks out for the first time. Reporter Laurel Bowman has our story. Warning: This video contains disturbing images and may not be suitable for all viewers.