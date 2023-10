The URL has been copied to your clipboard

With jailed American journalist Evan Gershkovich due to spend his birthday Thursday in prison, family and colleagues discuss their efforts to secure his release. VOA’s Cristina Caicedo Smit spoke with the Wall Street Journal reporter's sister about his case. (Camera: Cristina Caicedo Smit, Saqib Ul Islam; Produced by Cristina Caicedo Smit)