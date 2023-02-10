Latest Developments in Ukraine: Feb. 10

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EST.

1:07 a.m.: German authorities searched the premises of three companies early Thursday as part of an ongoing probe into the possible violation of European Union sanctions against Russia, Reuters reported, citing prosecutors' statement.

The raids followed a Reuters investigation in December into the supply chain that has continued to ship billions of dollars' worth of electronic components to Russia despite Western export restrictions and manufacturer bans.

German authorities also searched the residences of three suspects, according to the statement, which didn't name the companies or individuals. The statement said that records, documents and IT equipment were seized.

A person familiar with the case said one of the three companies searched by prosecutors was Smart Impex, a German wholesaler of IT products that is suspected by authorities of bypassing sanctions on electronic components via an intermediary company in Turkey.

Reuters was unable to reach Smart Impex or its manager, Gokturk Agvaz, by phone on Thursday for comment. The names of the other two companies or the three suspects couldn't be determined.

12:02 a.m.: The number of foreign tourists visiting Russia collapsed last year because of the impact of Western sanctions imposed on the country following its military operation in Ukraine and strict COVID-19 restrictions in China, Agence France-Presse reported Thursday, citing industry professionals.

Only 200,100 foreigners visited Russia in 2022, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) said, citing figures from border services, a drop of 96.1% from pre-pandemic years.

"The reasons are clear: the closed skies between Russia and the vast majority of European countries, as well as the impossibility to use foreign-issued Visa and Mastercard cards in Russia," ATOR said.

Most of Europe closed its airspace to Russian planes a few days after the Kremlin launched the Ukraine offensive in February 2022.

Also, draconian COVID-related restrictions in China that Beijing only recently abandoned kept Chinese tourists from taking advantage of the situation.

Before the pandemic Chinese tourists were the top visitors to Russia, accounting for around 30% of the 5.1 million total. In 2022 only 842 Chinese tourists visited Russia.

Some information in this report came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.