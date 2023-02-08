Latest Developments in Ukraine: Feb. 8

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST.

12:10 a.m.: In his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, U.S. President Joe Biden denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine and touted U.S. support for the government in Kyiv, Reuters reported.

"Together we did what America always does at our best. We led. We united NATO. We built a global coalition," Biden said, vowing to stand with Ukraine "as long as it takes."

Congress has approved more than $100 billion in aid and military assistance for Ukraine and partner nations since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

A few Republicans — led by those most closely aligned to former President Donald Trump — have questioned whether Washington should keep sending so much money to the government in Kyiv.

But most of the party — including its leaders and top members of national security committees in Congress — expect the money to continue. Biden's comments about Ukraine were met with loud applause and cheers from both Republicans and Democrats.

