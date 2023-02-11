Latest Developments in Ukraine: Feb. 11

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

12:02 a.m.: Poland on Friday proposed including Russian and Belarusian athletes opposed to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in the Refugee Team for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Agence France-Presse reported.

The International Olympic Committee said last month it was exploring a way to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in Paris, under a neutral flag, prompting a furious reaction from Ukraine.

Ukraine, supported most fervently by some Nordic and eastern European nations in the debate, has threatened to pull out of the Games.

Polish Sports Minister Kamil Bortniczuk said the "compromise solution" would avert a situation where some countries boycott the Olympics over the potential inclusion of Russians and Belarusians under a neutral banner.

Speaking after a virtual summit of sports ministers in London on Friday, he said the proposal was "the only possibility" for Russians and Belarusians to compete in Paris.

The group would not be a neutral team, but one made up of dissidents opposing the regimes of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, Bortniczuk said.

Some information in this report came from Agence France-Presse.