Latest Developments in Ukraine: Feb. 20

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EST.

12:01 a.m.: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview published on Sunday that Ukraine would maintain its months-long defense of the eastern city of Bakhmut, mindful of the price paid in human lives.

Zelenskyy was quoted in the Italian daily Corriere della Sera as debate rages over whether Kyiv's outnumbered forces should remain in the eastern Ukraine city, which Russian shelling has all but destroyed.

Bakhmut, in the front-line Donetsk region, had a prewar population of 70,000 but now Ukrainian officials estimate fewer than 5,000 civilians remain.

"Yes, it is not a particularly big town. In fact, like many others in Donbas, (it's been) devastated by the Russians. It is important for us to defend it, but not at any price and not for everyone to die," Zelenskyy told the daily, Reuters reported.

Zelenskyy said Russian commanders were bent on pushing on to the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, farther west in Donetsk region "and as far as (the central city of) Dnipro."

"We will resist and meanwhile prepare the next counter-attack."

Some information in this report came from Reuters.