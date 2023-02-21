Latest Developments in Ukraine: Feb. 21

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

12:01 a.m.: Poland announced more curbs to road traffic with Belarus on Monday, hours after saying Minsk was expelling three Polish diplomats, as relations between the two nations deteriorate.

Citing "state security," Poland said on February 9 it was closing a border crossing into Belarus at Bobrowniki, Reuters reported.

On Monday the Polish Interior Ministry said freight traffic for Belarusian vehicles at the Kukuryki-Kozlowicze border crossing will be suspended as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The decision was linked to Minsk curbing traffic for Polish road freight on Belarus' borders with Latvia and Lithuania, the ministry said.

Earlier on Monday, two consuls from Grodno and the go-between of the Polish border guard in Minsk were told to leave Belarus "by the end of the day on Wednesday," spokesman for the Polish Foreign Ministry Lukasz Jasina said.

"We are thinking about a good and proper response to this," he said.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.