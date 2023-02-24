Latest Developments in Ukraine: Feb. 24

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EST.

12:02 a.m.: Global trade grew more than expected last year despite the upheaval caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, as badly affected countries managed to switch suppliers or products, the World Trade Organization said Thursday, Reuters reported.

The global trade watchdog had forecast just 3% growth for 2022 as the conflict caused major disruptions to exports including wheat and fuels. However, WTO Chief Economist Ralph Ossa, presenting its latest analysis of the war's impact on trade, said global trade had "held up well."

The WTO did not give the figure for last year, saying the data would be available in April.

Overall, Ukraine's exports collapsed by 30% last year in value terms, the report showed.

During the same period, Russia's exports increased by 15.6% because of higher prices for fuels, fertilizers and cereals, the WTO said. However, the report said its overall export volumes "might have slightly declined."

Some information in this report came from Reuters.