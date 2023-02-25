Latest Developments in Ukraine: Feb. 25

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EST.

12:02 a.m.: Ukraine on Friday issued a postage stamp reproducing a mural by British street artist Banksy showing a boy defeating a grown man in judo, to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion, Agence France-Presse reported.

It was painted by Banksy on a demolished wall in the town of Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, where many buildings were reduced to rubble by Russian aircraft at the start of the invasion, which began a year ago to the day.

The image draws inspiration from Russian President Vladimir Putin, known to be a black belt in judo, and depicts a young judoka representing Ukraine knocking down a grown man.

The phrase "Get lost Putin" has been added to the lower left part of the new stamp, which reproduces the stencil.

A number of Banksy drawings also appeared in Kyiv at the end of 2022.

Residents of the capital flocked to buy the new stamps on Friday, from the main post office on Kyiv's central square, the Maidan.

Some information in this report came from Agence France-Presse.