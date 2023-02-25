Latest Developments in Ukraine: Feb. 25

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EST.

5:06 a.m.: Canada is sending four additional battle tanks to Ukraine, doubling its commitment, and sanctioning an additional 192 Russian individuals and entities, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday, Agence France-Presse reported.

"Canada has stood in solidarity with Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict," Trudeau said in a news conference on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We will continue to do so," Trudeau told journalists, speaking in Toronto where he is to attend an evening vigil for the victims of the war.

The new sanctions target Russian lawmakers who've backed the invasion of Ukraine, including deputy prime ministers, ministers, others in Putin's office, its military and defense sector, as well as family members of individuals already on Canada's sanctions list.

Trudeau's office said four previously announced German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks have been delivered to Poland where Ukrainian soldiers are being trained on their use.

In addition to the four new Leopard 2 tanks, Canada is also sending an armored vehicle and munitions.

4:07 a.m.: The latest intelligence update from the U.K. defense ministry said that since Ukraine hasn't shot down any Iranian drones lately, Russia's supply of the craft is probably running low. It's likely that Russia will get more drones.

"Although the weapons do not have a good record in destroying their intended targets," the update said, "Russia likely sees them as useful decoys which can divert Ukrainian air defenses from more effective Russian cruise missiles."

3:15 a.m.: The Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank, said in its latest Ukraine assessment that Russian forces continued to conduct ground attacks northwest of Svatove and near Kreminna, made marginal territorial gains around Bakhmut and continued to conduct ground attacks across the Donetsk Oblast front line.

2:06 a.m.: The European Union, after hectic last-minute haggling, has approved a 10th package of Russia sanctions on the anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the Swedish EU presidency said late Friday, Reuters reported.

"Together, the EU member states have imposed the most forceful and far-reaching sanctions ever to help Ukraine win the war," the presidency announced on Twitter.

"The EU stands united with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. We will keep supporting Ukraine, for as long as it takes."

The package includes tighter export restrictions regarding dual-use goods as well as measures against entities supporting the war, spreading propaganda or delivering drones used by Russia.

With two hours to go until midnight, EU member states made it across the finish line with little time to spare after Poland earlier threw a spanner into the works.

1:06 a.m.: U.S. President Joe Biden, in an ABC News interview Friday, said that the idea China would be negotiating the outcome of the Ukraine war was not rational, following the release of Beijing's peace plan for the conflict.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin's applauding it, so how could it be any good?" Biden told ABC News on the one-year anniversary of the war.

"I've seen nothing in the plan that would indicate that there is something that would be beneficial to anyone other than Russia, if the Chinese plan were followed."

"The idea that China is going to be negotiating the outcome of a war that's a totally unjust war for Ukraine is just not rational."

China's plan urges both sides to agree to a gradual de-escalation and warns against the use of nuclear weapons.

The plan, set out in a foreign ministry paper, was largely a reiteration of China's line since Russia launched what it calls its "special military operation" on Feb. 24 last year.

12:02 a.m.: Ukraine on Friday issued a postage stamp reproducing a mural by British street artist Banksy showing a boy defeating a grown man in judo, to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion, Agence France-Presse reported.

It was painted by Banksy on a demolished wall in the town of Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, where many buildings were reduced to rubble by Russian aircraft at the start of the invasion, which began a year ago to the day.

The image draws inspiration from Russian President Vladimir Putin, known to be a black belt in judo, and depicts a young judoka representing Ukraine knocking down a grown man.

The phrase "Get lost Putin" has been added to the lower left part of the new stamp, which reproduces the stencil.

A number of Banksy drawings also appeared in Kyiv at the end of 2022.

Residents of the capital flocked to buy the new stamps on Friday, from the main post office on Kyiv's central square, the Maidan.

Some information in this report came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.