Latest Developments in Ukraine: Feb. 9

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST.

12:50 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron will travel together to attend a European Union summit later on Thursday, Macron's office said in a statement, according to Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

Zelenskyy takes his mini-tour of European capitals to Brussels on Thursday, aiming to push European Union leaders for more weapons in the fight against Russia's invasion and for a quick start to EU membership talks.

Zelenskyy, who visited London and Paris on Wednesday, is expected to attend a summit of EU leaders and address the European Parliament during his trip to the Belgian capital.

12:30 a.m.:

12:01 a.m.: Russian consumer demand contracted at its fastest pace in seven years in 2022 and real disposable incomes fell, data released on Wednesday showed according to Reuters, as the country's population felt the effects of its dimming economic prospects.

Russia's export-dependent economy has withstood the impact of sanctions better than first expected, but still suffered a GDP contraction of around 2.5%, as the West imposed restrictions in an effort to punish Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.

Although its economic outlook this year is not so gloomy, Russia faces a labor market shortage, lower oil and gas revenues as price caps and embargoes kick in, as well as a sharply widening budget deficit, 2023 looks set to present new challenges for the government.

Real disposable incomes fell 1% in 2022, preliminary data from the Rosstat federal statistics service showed. Real wages, which are adjusted for inflation, rose 0.3% year-on-year in November, just the second positive reading since March.

Some information in this report came from Reuters and Agence France-Presse.