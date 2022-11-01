Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 1

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

12:27 a.m.: U.S. President Joe Biden said he plans to seek tax penalties for oil companies unless they invest their record profits in lowering consumer costs and boosting production, criticizing their "war profiteering," Agence France-Presse reported.

His comments came days after oil giants ExxonMobil and Chevron reported bumper earnings, reflecting how a surge in crude prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine has boosted the industry. Natural gas costs have also risen, due to Europe's mobilization to offset lost imports from Russia.

"Their profits are a windfall of war," Biden told reporters on Monday, referring to energy businesses' earnings.

12:05 a.m.: Russian President Vladimir Putin has hosted Armenia and Azerbaijan's leaders to try to broker a settlement to a longstanding conflict between the two ex-Soviet neighbors but announced no breakthrough, The Associated Press reported.

After meetings Monday with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in a Black Sea resort city, Putin said they had to remove points of disagreement from a prepared statement. That statement was to have formed the basis of a peace deal.

Putin called the meetings “very useful,” without detailing what was and what wasn’t achieved. He said only that they agreed to continue contacts to seek solutions. Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a decades-old conflict over a region called Nagorno-Karabakh.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.