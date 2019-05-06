Humans Could Destroy Natural World UN Report Warns

A United Nations report says humans are harming the natural world and that while there is time to fix the problem, doing so will require transformative changes.

The report issued Monday draws on the work of 450 researchers from dozens of countries and warns that one million of the world's plant, insect and animal species are at risk of extinction, many of them within decades.

It identified five key ways humans are reducing the planet's biodiversity, including turning habitats into farms and cities, overfishing, driving climate change through the burning of fossil fuels, polluting water and air, and allowing invasive species to push out native plants and animals.

Leaders of the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), which issued the report, said with those actions humans are hurting themselves by threatening their food supply, water and health.

They called for avoiding the worst effects by altering the way people produce what they consume, from such as food and energy, and better addressing waste.