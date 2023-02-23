Latest Developments in Ukraine: Feb. 23

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EST.

1:07 a.m.: The Kyiv Independent, citing The Wall Street Journal, said that the Biden administration may release intelligence it believes shows that China is considering supplying Russia with weapons for its war in Ukraine.

12:02 a.m.: Reuters reported that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres mentioned Moscow's threats to use nuclear weapons, saying "it is high time to step back from the brink." The comments came at a meeting of the U.N. General Assembly marking the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.