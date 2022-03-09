Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 9

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

1:07 a.m.: A humanitarian corridor being used by people to flee the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy will stay open on Wednesday.

The corridor was agreed to by Ukraine and Russia on Tuesday. It allowed about 5,000 people to exit the city on buses and allowed about 1,000 cars to leave via the route which leads south to the city of Poltava, Reuters reported.

The city had been attacked by Russian forces until a ceasefire Tuesday allowed civilians to flee. The regional governor of Sumy, Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, said prior to the ceasefire, bombs hit residential areas in the city and one blast killed 22 civilians, Reuters reported.



12:18 a.m.: The U.S. announced it is repositioning two Patriot missile defense batteries to Poland.

The move, which came at the direction of the U.S. Secretary of Defense, is to “confront any potential threats” to European allies, according to U.S. European Command (EUCOM).

“This defensive deployment is being conducted proactively to counter any potential threat to U.S. and Allied forces and NATO territory,” EUCOM spokesman Capt. Adam Miller said in a statement.

Miller said the systems are purely defensive and designed for protection. “Every step we take is intended to deter aggression and reassure our allies,” Miller said.

Patriot missile defense systems can destroy incoming short-range ballistic missiles, advanced aircraft and cruise missiles.

