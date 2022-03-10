Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 10

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

1:10 a.m.: Ukrainian Paralympians make a statement.

12:40 a.m.: Ukraine is preparing to protect its data and servers from Russian forces. Reuters has the story.

12:04 a.m.: CNN looks at the plight of Ukrainian refugees in Romania.

12:01 a.m.: The U.S. House of Representatives approved a spending bill Wednesday that includes $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine as it continues to fight back against Russian aggression.

The aid to Ukraine has been endorsed by bipartisan leaders in the Senate leaders but is part of a larger omnibus bill still being negotiated. The support includes:

$6.5 billion for defense measures including deployment of U.S. troops to the region and donating defense equipment to Ukraine.

$4 billion in humanitarian aid including emergency food assistance for refugees

$1.8 billion for economic support including cybersecurity and energy support.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi celebrated the bill’s passage and said she spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, assuring him of continued U.S. support.

“We talked about a range of issues, including Putin’s heinous murder of babies, children and mothers, and America's unwavering support for Ukraine,” she tweeted. “We will also pass our strong, bipartisan bill to ban Russian oil and energy products and taking further actions to diminish Russia’s economy,” Pelosi added.

