Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 15

For the latest developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, all times EST:

1:15 a.m.: Negotiators from Russia and Ukraine are due to hold more talks Tuesday as Russia presses its nearly three-week invasion with bombardments of Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities.

A round of negotiations Monday, held by video rather than in-person in neighboring Belarus like previous sessions, yielded still no major signs of a breakthrough.

Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted after Monday’s talks, “Communication is being held yet it's hard.” He had raised hope of progress on Sunday by saying Russia had been “listening carefully to our proposals” and was beginning to talk “constructively.”

12:51 a.m.: An employee of Russian state-run Channel One interrupted a live broadcast of the nightly news Monday shouting “Stop the war! No to war!”

News staffer Marina Ovysannikova, whose father is Ukrainian, held up a placard in Russian, saying, “Don’t believe the propaganda. They’re lying to you here.” Studio producers rushed to cut her off, VOA’s Jamie Dettmer reports.

This is the second time Russian One has had a problem controlling the message. Last week, on the popular talk show hosted by Vladimir Soloviyev, two pundits broke ranks and likened the war raging in Ukraine to Russia’s quagmire in Afghanistan in the 1990s.

During the broadcast filmmaker Karen Shakhnazarov said Russia’s invasion risked isolating the country. He called for the war to stop, and warned: “If this picture starts to transform into an absolute humanitarian disaster, even our close Allie’s like China and India will be forced to distance themselves from us.”

Later during the broadcast guest Semyon Bagdasarov, an academic, said: “Do we need to get into another Afghanistan, but even worse?”

12:00 a.m.: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered his “heartfelt condolences” to the family of U.S. filmmaker and journalist Brent Renaud who was killed on Sunday by Russian forces while documenting refugees fleeing the conflict.

Zelenskyy wrote: “May Brent’s life & sacrifice inspire the world to stand up in fight for the forces of light against forces of darkness.”

VOA’s Eastern Europe Chief Myroslava Gongadze reflects on her friend and former Nieman fellow.

Renaud went to Ukraine to report on refugees feeling the conflict. He was shot dead, and his colleague, Juan Arredondo, who was with him when they came under fire, was injured. VOA’s press freedom editor Jessica Jerreat reports.