Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 14

12:30 a.m.: The U.K. Ministry of Defence reported that Russian naval forces have established a “distant blockade” of Ukraine’s Black Sea coast “effectively isolating Ukraine from international maritime trade.”

In addition to preventing trade in and out, Russian naval vessels are conducting missile strikes and Russia conducted an amphibious landing of forces from the Sea of Azov, the ministry reported.

12:00 a.m.: President Joe Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will fly to Rome on Monday to meet with Chinese Foreign Policy Adviser Yang Jiechi to discuss the two countries’ stances on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Beijing has been unwilling to strongly condemn Russia’s actions or to levy sanctions since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The New York Times reported on Sunday that Russia has requested military and economic aid from China. Sullivan is expected to tell his counterpart that the U.S. condemns any effort to help Russia evade sanctions or conduct the war.

“We are communicating directly, privately to Beijing, that there will absolutely be consequences for large-scale sanctions evasion efforts or support to Russia to backfill them,” Sullivan said Sunday on CNN. “We will not allow that to go forward and allow there to be a lifeline to Russia from these economic sanctions from any country, anywhere in the world.”